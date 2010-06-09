NYSBA Names Charles Gibson Broadcaster of the Year

ABC News veteran Charles Gibson will receive the 2010

Broadcaster of the Year award from the New York State Broadcasters Association,

the group announced June 9.

Gibson, the former anchor of ABC World News and co-host of Good

Morning America (as well as 2007 inductee into the B&C Hall of Fame), will receive the award at luncheon to be

held June 29 during the NYSBA's 48th annual Executive Conference at The

Sagamore Hotel in Bolton Landing, N.Y.

"Charles Gibson truly is one of the news industry's

elite," said NYSBA President Joseph A. Reilly in a statement.

"His top-notch reporting, along with his journalistic integrity,

made him an obvious choice for Broadcaster of the Year."

Former CNN anchor Lou Dobbs is also slated to appear at the

NYSBA confab, where he will deliver an address on the state of the economy.