NYCTVWK: Buyers View Broadcast, Cable on Similar Planes

Complete Coverage: NYC Television Week

New York -- With cable boasting shows that draw double-digit viewership such as AMC's The Walking Dead and A&E's Duck Dynasty, it's raised cable to the level of broadcast networks in the eyes of the buyers.



"It's not just about the broadcast networks," said Chris Geraci, president, national broadcast, Omnicom Media Group. "We certainly don't buy that way anymore."



Geraci was speaking at the Buyer's Roundtable during the second day of the TV Summit, part of NewBay Media's NYC Television Week. The panel was moderated by B&C business editor Jon Lafayette.



Geraci did mention however, that his clients were pleased with the early returns on the new broadcast season.



"The networks are contractually obligated to deliver what they promise," he continued. "It's good for everyone if they have a little bit easier time adhering to those guarantees."



He noted that the first C3 ratings are up a bit against the same time frame last year. "There's actually some overall growth."



While most advertisers buy on a C3 basis, there has some push to buy on a seven-day delayed basis, especially with shows like NBC's The Blacklist experiencing record Live+7 lifts.



"It depends on the category I think, our clients are not opposed to it," said Marianne Gambelli, executive VP, chief investment officer, Horizon Media. "They would actually be interested in doing." However, she noted that some of her clients are unable, due to the nature of what they are selling.



"The majority of our clients are getting into that rhythm [buying on a delayed viewing basis]," she continued, but did note that "it changes how you plan."



Gambelli was also asked how some of the new cross platform and social media data has factored into her clients, saying that its actually proving that television still remains a powerhouse for buyers.



"We know television works, but we're not delivering that ad to that person like digital does," she said, but did caution that too much data can be a hindrance. "I hope it doesn't get too much where it bogs us down."



Even though it's only October, Geraci admitted that upfront season is always on the mind. "We think about the upfronts 12 months a year; so much of our business gets done in that time frame."