NYC Television Week Selects Host Venues

NYC Television Week has named the two venues that will house

the networking events, conferences, seminars and exhibits celebrating the TV

industry during the last week of October.

Produced by NewBay Media, the publisher of Multichannel

News and Broadcasting & Cable, NYC

Television Week begins Oct. 28 at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel with

a networking breakfast prior to the evening's B&C Hall of Fame gala. The inaugural NYC Television Week, which

will examine the breadth of today's TV industry -- from broadcast to cable,

satellite to Internet video and beyond -- then continues at the

Metropolitan Pavilion from Oct. 29 through Oct. 31.

"The momentum behind NYC Television Week is building at a

fantastic rate," said Louis Hillelson, vice president/publishing director of Multichannel

News and Broadcasting & Cable. "We have received a huge amount

of interest from top television thought leaders on participating in the week,

and we will be making some significant partner announcements shortly. I am

looking forward to treating the industry to a series of essential events at

these celebrated locations."

A landmark luxury hotel, the Waldorf Astoria is located in

midtown at Park Avenue. The Art Deco property occupies an entire city block and

is within walking distance of museums Fifth Avenue shops, Rockefeller Center,

Theater District, Central Park and Times Square.

The Metropolitan Pavilion, located in the Chelsea

section of Manhattan, has become one of the city's premier event spaces. Easily

accessible via subway and taxi, the Metropolitan Pavilion hosts over 100

high-profile events annually, including CE Week, the Ad Age Digital

Conference and Internet Week.

For information about sponsorship opportunities and how to

participate in NYC Television Week, contact Hillelson at 917-281-4730 or lhillelson@nbmedia.com.