NYC channels covering another tragedy
New York TV is once again covering local tragedy.
An American Airlines Airbus Flight 587, bound from John F. Kennedy
International Airport to the Dominican Republic, crashed into the Rockaway
section of Queens Monday morning.
It was carrying 255 passengers and crew.
Early news-chopper shots were clearly hampered by post-Sept. 11
restrictions, which kept them miles away from the crash site, but cameras were
at the scene within the hour this morning.
All six English-language and both Spanish-language stations pre-empted
regular programming to cover the tragedy, which quickly raised questions of
continuing terrorism.
Diana Diaz, communications director for Univision
Communications Inc.'s WXTV New York, said her station would produce a
Spanish-language public-service announcement, coordinated with the local
Dominican Council, to provide phone numbers for Americans and Dominicans to call
for information regarding family members.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.