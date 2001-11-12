NYC channels covering another tragedy

New York TV is once again covering local tragedy.

An American Airlines Airbus Flight 587, bound from John F. Kennedy

International Airport to the Dominican Republic, crashed into the Rockaway

section of Queens Monday morning.

It was carrying 255 passengers and crew.

Early news-chopper shots were clearly hampered by post-Sept. 11

restrictions, which kept them miles away from the crash site, but cameras were

at the scene within the hour this morning.

All six English-language and both Spanish-language stations pre-empted

regular programming to cover the tragedy, which quickly raised questions of

continuing terrorism.

Diana Diaz, communications director for Univision

Communications Inc.'s WXTV New York, said her station would produce a

Spanish-language public-service announcement, coordinated with the local

Dominican Council, to provide phone numbers for Americans and Dominicans to call

for information regarding family members.