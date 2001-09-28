NYC benefit to air on VH-1

Paul McCartney, Macy Gray and Jim Carrey are among the stars slated to participate in Live "The Concert for New York".

The live four-hour benefit concert to be held in New York's Madison Square Garden on Oct. 20, is the brainchild of VH1, Cablevision and Miramax Films who are seeking to raise funds for the families and rescue workers affected by the World Trade Center attacks.

The Concert for New York will be telecast commercial-free on VH1, with Westwood One/Infinity Broadcasting to handle the worldwide simulcast and America Online coordinating the webcast. - Llanor Alleyne