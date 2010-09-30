NY Jets on NY Jets: Sunday Ticket Comes To JetBlue

Weekend fliers on JetBlue will be getting two

tickets instead of one, starting Oct. 3.

That is when the airline will add NFL Sunday

Ticket to its existing DirecTV lineup of 36 free channels.

DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket provides access to all

Sunday afternoon games as well as pre-game and post-game action.

Between Oct. 3 and Jan. 2, some of those 36 channels will be replaced

by Sunday Ticket game feeds on Jet Blue, which also happens to be the

"official airline" of the New York Jets (as well as the Buffalo

Bills).