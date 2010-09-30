NY Jets on NY Jets: Sunday Ticket Comes To JetBlue
Weekend fliers on JetBlue will be getting two
tickets instead of one, starting Oct. 3.
That is when the airline will add NFL Sunday
Ticket to its existing DirecTV lineup of 36 free channels.
DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket provides access to all
Sunday afternoon games as well as pre-game and post-game action.
Between Oct. 3 and Jan. 2, some of those 36 channels will be replaced
by Sunday Ticket game feeds on Jet Blue, which also happens to be the
"official airline" of the New York Jets (as well as the Buffalo
Bills).
