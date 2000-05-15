NxtWave teams with TeraLogic

Chip maker NxtWave Communications has partnered with Teralogic to develop a reference design for DTV-on-the-PC receiver boards.

The Cornerstone reference design from NxtWave and TeraLogic is designed to make digital television reception on PCs available to consumers for less than $300. It incorporates NxtWave's NXT2000 8-VSB receiver chip and TeraLogic's Janus decoder chip, which decodes all 18 ATSC digital TV formats.