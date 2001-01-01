NXTWAVE Intros new 8-VSB CHIP
Chip maker NxtWave Communications, Langhorne, Pa., has developed its second-generation 8-VSB demodulator chip for use in digital television receivers. New algorithms improve the NXT2002's multipath performance over NxtWave's previous 8-VSB demodulator, according to President and CEO Matt Miller. The NXT2002 can handle zero dB echoes, he says: two signals of equal strength interfering with each other. The chip, which will also demodulate 64- and 256-QAM digital cable signals, includes an onboard microcontroller that can operate all the chip's functions without relying on outside processing power. "We've added a lot of features to make it more tuner- and product-ready, as building a digital television set is already a very complicated engineering process," says Miller. The NXT2002 will begin beta sampling in February and should be in production around March. It will sell for $20 in volumes of 10,000.
NxtWave has also introduced a COFDM chip for the worldwide DTV market, the NXT6000, which will sell for about $15 in volumes of 10,000. Miller, a staunch proponent of 8-VSB during the U.S.'s ongoing debate over the VSB and COFDM modulation schemes, is happy that the issue seems to have been settled in 8-VSB's favor: "The correct number of standards in any market is one."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.