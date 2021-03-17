Nuvyyo Debuts Quad-tuner Version of Its Tablo HDMI DVR for Cord Cutters

Nuvyyo, which just introduced the first HDMI-connected version of its popular Tablo-branded OTA DVR last year, has now debuted a quad-tuner iteration, the Tablo Quad HDMI.

Priced at $200, the new four-tuner device can be configured with third-party external hard drives ranging from 1 terabyte to 8 TB, the latter capable of recording up to 1,000 hours of high-definition video.

The Ottawa-based Nuvyoo has been, since 2013, made and sold network-based digital video recorders, which connect to an over-the-air antenna. They sit on the user’s WiFi network and are accessed by IP devices using apps.

Nuvyyo’s newer TV-conneced DVRs offer a slightly more straightforward option for recent cord cutters, connecting directly to the ol' flatscreen via HDMI, just like a traditional pay TV set-top would.

The device, when paired with Tablo subscription services, still has a cloud computing component, allowing users in other rooms to access it via apps in popular connected TV devices including those powered by Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.

“The TV-connected Tablo Dual HDMI DVR was so well received by customers that we immediately made plans to launch a Tablo Quad HDMI for TV fans with larger families or channel lineups,” said Grant Hall, CEO of Nuvyyo, in a statement “With this latest addition to our product family, we now offer an Over-the-Air DVR model to fit the needs of every cord cutter.”

Like all Tablo OTA DVRs, the Quad HDMI comes with a basic, traditional grid guide, featuring 24 hours of TV programming data; manual recording capabilities; playback controls including pause, rewind and fast-forward; and support for 5.1 Surround Sound passthrough.

For $4.99 a month, users can subscribe to the Tablo TV Guide Data, which includes 30 days of programming data and more advanced recording features you’d find on a traditional pay TV-supplied digital video recorder.

Meanwhile, for another $2 a month, users can subscribe to Tablo’s “Premium Service,” and get automatic commercial skipping capabilities.

Both subscription services are free for 30 days to purchasers of Tablo DVRs.