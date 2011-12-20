NuvoTV Names Barcheski VP of Research

NuvoTV, the Latino-targeted English-language TV network, has named Karen Barcheski to the newly created VP or research. She reports to CEO Michael Schwimmer.

Barcheski comes from Warner Bros. Television, where she had most recently been VP of cable distribution research.

NuvoTV, which provides a mix of lifestyle and entertainment programming, 70% originals, says it is available in major Hispanic markets Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Chicago and San Francisco on U-Verse and FiOS, Comcast, Cox, Time Warner Cable, and Dish.