Nude news coming to pay-per-view

After pioneering its format of strippers reading the day's news on the Internet,

NakedNews.com is looking to make it as a

pay-per-view feature.

Viewer's Choice plans to offer the offbeat Canadian

newscast, featuring male and female strippers starting Friday for a $3.99 ticket

price.

They'll be covering a broad range of topics, including business, the good life and fringe news.

Launched nearly two years ago, NakedNews.com is produced

by Toronto-based Naked Broadcasting Network.

It currently claims six million visitors to its webcasts each month.

- Richard Tedesco