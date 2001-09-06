Nude news coming to pay-per-view
After pioneering its format of strippers reading the day's news on the Internet,
NakedNews.com is looking to make it as a
pay-per-view feature.
Viewer's Choice plans to offer the offbeat Canadian
newscast, featuring male and female strippers starting Friday for a $3.99 ticket
price.
They'll be covering a broad range of topics, including business, the good life and fringe news.
Launched nearly two years ago, NakedNews.com is produced
by Toronto-based Naked Broadcasting Network.
It currently claims six million visitors to its webcasts each month.
- Richard Tedesco
