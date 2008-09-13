Nucomm Sends a Messenger

At the IBC Show in Amsterdam this week, microwave equipment specialist Nucomm will highlight its Internet-protocol-based transmission product, the Messenger IP Media Gateway. It was unveiled at the 2008 NAB Show.

The Messenger is a native file-transfer system, consisting of two one-rack-unit devices, that provides broadband IP connectivity between an ENG/SNG (electronic newsgathering/satellite newsgathering) truck or OB (outside broadcast) van and a broadcast studio by using the broadcaster's existing digital-transmission infrastructure. The Messenger is designed to support new file-based workflows in the field by allowing edited packages to be easily sent back to the studio as file transfers, instead of as linear feeds that need to be recorded.

The Nucomm Messenger can be used in one of two modes: "trickle" or "broadband." In trickle mode, live video and IP traffic are sent simultaneously by sharing the available bandwidth, with priority given to the live video feed, while in broadband mode, virtually the entire link is dedicated to IP traffic.