NTIA Posts Mapping Tool to Identify Unserved Bidders For Broadband Stimulus Funds

The National Telecommunications & Information Administration has posted a mapping tool to identify the unserved and underserved identified by bidders for broadband stimulus money as places where they want government money to deliver broadband.

Incumbent network operators will be checking it out to find out where they may face government-subsidized competition.

Those incumbents will have 30 days to comment on the maps, including making their case if they feel the area should not qualify as unserved or underserved.

An NTIA spokesman says the maps are of areas the bidders, not NTIA, assert as unserved or underserved.

NTIA will start handing out the first tranche of its $4.7 billion in stimulus money in November.