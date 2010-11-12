NRTC Expands HD Channels To 100

The National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative (NRTC) has added eight new high definition channels to the programming line-up it supplies to its members, boosting the total HD channel count for its TelcoVideo service to 100.

"The availability of 100 HD channels allows our members to build an HD channel line-up that is competitive in their local markets," noted Jack Harvey, interim president and CEO at the NRTC.

In recent weeks the NRTC has also added several other services to its TelcoVideo offering. These include the addition of retransmission consent advisory services and additional sports programming.

"When we saw our members struggling to negotiate difficult retransmission agreements we stepped into help," Harvey noted.

The new HD channels include the Big Ten Network HD, Fox Soccer Channel HD, FX HD, Speed HD, Nat Geo Wild HD, Fox Soccer Plus HD, MSNBC-HD, NFL Network HD and NFL RedZone HD.