NPR's Ron Schiller Resigns Immediately

NPR executive Ron Schiller, whose comments on a videotape "sting' about the Tea Party and noncom funding, among other things, drew strong criticism Wednesday, said Wednesday night he would be resigning effective immediately.

He had already announced he was leaving, so it only moves up the departure by a few months.

"While the meeting I participated in turned out to be a ruse, I made statements during the course of the meeting that are counter to NPR's values and also not reflective of my own beliefs," he said in a statement. "I offer my sincere apology to those I offended. I resigned from NPR, previously effective May 6th, to accept another job. In an effort to put this unfortunate matter behind us, NPR and I have agreed that my resignation is effective today."

"Ron Schiller's remarks are contrary to what NPR stands for and deeply distressing to reporters, editors and others who bring fairness, civility and respect for a wide variety of viewpoints to their work everyday," said NPR President Vivian Schiller in her own statement.