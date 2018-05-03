NowThis Creating Breaking News Service for SnapChat

Now This is launching a new news service, Now Breaking, for SnapChat.

NowBreaking will provide real-time new updates on SnapChat’s Discover page in June.

“Our partners at Snapchat uniquely understand how a mobile-first audience consumes content. We’re excited to bring our reporting expertise and editorial context to Snapchat to provide its community with up to date and relevant content when it matters most,” said Tina Exarhos, Chief Content Officer of NowThis.

NowThis, part of Group Nine, launched a Publisher Story on Snapchat’s Discover page in 2016, and has been a top news brand on the platform. Snapchat has 191 million daily active users worldwide, with Snapchatters visiting the app approximately 25 times a day for an average of 30 minutes.

Discovery is a major investor in Group9.