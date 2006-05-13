Now Streaming

Telemundo Says ¡Yahoo!—Yahoo!, Telemundo and the NBC Universal Television Group partnered to create Hispanic online portal telemundo.yahoo.com, replacing Yahoo! en Español and Telemundo.com; Yahoo! and Telemundo.com will merge staffs and share ad revenue, but neither company will buy an equity stake in the other; although Univision is the leading Hispanic TV network, No. 2 Telemundo has an advantage online because it owns and can repurpose most of the content it airs, including the popular telenovela La Tormenta (left) ... Warner Goes P2P—Warner Bros. will distribute movies and TV shows using peer-to-peer technology from BitTorrent, becoming the first major studio to use the service of choice for sharers of pirated films and TV programs ... Let the Games Begin—VH1 launched VH1 Games, an online hub of original, classic and downloadable games ... Second Chance Online—Defunct cable network Trio will relaunch online this summer with a focus on music and documentaries, while Bravo will breathe new life into cancelled shows on broadband channel Brilliant-ButCancelled.com (May 23), launch gay-focused broadband site OUTzoneTV.com (June 1) and relaunch Bravo.com with a new broadband video player (June 6) ... Craft TV—Scripps' DIY Network debuted the Woodworking Channel, a broadband site devoted to the craft ... Yahoo! Goes Outdoors—OLN teams with Yahoo! to provide Yahoo! Sports with video from its coverage of events including NHL games and the Tour de France ... TiVo With Ads—TiVo introduced an ad-search product called TiVo Product Watch, which allows users to create searches based on products they are interested in, and will partner with Internet TV service Brightcove to deliver broadband video to subscribers.