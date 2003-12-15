November Loves Syndication

The results of the November sweeps are in, and, although network prime is down an average of 492,000 households from last year, many syndicated strips are on the rise, with syndie viewing up by 619,000 households.

In talk, King World's The Oprah Winfrey Show

and Dr. Phil

and Buena Vista's Live With Regis and Kelly

all saw double-digit improvement from last November. Oprah

gained 14% to 7.2 rating, its best November sweeps since 1997. Dr. Phil

jumped 27% to 5.7, and Live With Regis and Kelly

surged 11% to 3.9.

In fourth place, Universal's Maury

was unchanged at 3.2. Universal's The Jerry Springer Show

was down 7% to 2.5, tying Paramount's Montel Williams, which was off 4%. Sony's Ricki Lake

lost 13% to 1.4, and both King World's Martha Stewart Living

and NBC Enterprises' recently canceled John Walsh Show

dropped 15% to 1.1. Rounding out the top 10 veterans was Twentieth's Good Day Live, also at 1.1.

Warner Bros.'The Ellen DeGeneres Show

topped the new first-run strips in its first November sweeps at 1.6, up 14% from its September debut. Warner Bros.'The Sharon Osbourne Show

was right behind at 1.5. Buena Vista's Wayne Brady

(up 11% from its debut), NBC Enterprises'Starting Over

(up 25%) and King World's Living It Up! With Ali & Jack

(unchanged) averaged 1.0.

Among magazines, Paramount's Entertainment Tonight

won its 53rd consecutive sweeps period at 6.3, up 3%. King World's Inside Edition

was up 9% to 3.7, its best November sweeps since 1997. In third place, NBC Enterprises' Access Hollywood

was up 14% to 3.2, that show's best November sweeps in its eight-season history. Warner Bros.'Extra!

dropped 7% to 2.7, while Warner Bros.'Celebrity Justice

was off 8% to 1.2.

Among game shows, Buena Vista's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire

had the biggest year-to-year increase of any strip, 29% to 3.6, third behind King World's Wheel of Fortune, which was down 2% at 9.3, and King World's Jeopardy!, off 3% at 7.3. King World's Hollywood Squares

fell 12% to 2.3 and was in fourth place, but Tribune's Family Feud

and Sony's Pyramid

rose 18% and 11%, respectively, and tied at 2.0.