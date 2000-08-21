A November hearing date has been set for the suit filed against Black Entertainment Television by its former CFO, Dwight Crawford. Crawford last week sued the company and its two top executives, Chairman and CEO Bob Johnson and President Debra Lee, for $21 million, claiming he was wrongfully fired for refusing to condone illegal financial practices. A hearing with Judge Judith Bartnoff of District of Columbia Superior Court is set for 9:30 a.m., Nov. 17, according to the court clerk's office. Crawford's filing charges BET's top executives with evading income taxes by writing off personal purchases as business expenses; conspiring to avoid paying certain payroll taxes; taking a tax deduction for a $6 million salary expense that was actually a taxable dividend; and falsely reporting money owed to advertisers on make-goods.