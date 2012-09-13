Novelas Remain Best Bet to Reach Hispanic Viewers

The fact that all media consumption by Hispanic audiences continues

to be very different from English-language viewers presents its challenges. But

an equally glaring fact is that marketers who have not yet jumped deeply into

Spanish-language advertising are missing considerable sales revenue

potential from the approximate $1 trillion in annual spending by this

audience segment.





Those marketers that have moved into the Hispanic ad

marketplace have done so steadily over the past decade; although the numbers were

slowed by the economic downturn, they continue to grow. On the Hispanic media

side, new opportunities to reach Spanish-speaking audiences are being offered

digitally, though not as rapidly as on the English-language side.





That should change, however, as data shows that

Spanish-language consumers are heavier adopters of new technology. The audience

presents a great potential target for digital platforms.





Still, several billion dollars a year are being spent on

Spanish-language television alone, and new advertisers and brands are

continuing to join the marketplace on a regular basis.





"Television is still the place where you get the most

eyeballs, the most impressions of Hispanics," says Al Cruz, partner and

communications planning director at MediaCom. "According to Nielsen data,

Hispanics make up 18.9% of the total 18-49 TV audience and Hispanics 18-34 make

up 22% of that demo's total audience."





Cruz says unlike in the general market, where newspapers and

magazines are struggling to keep readers, "print media for Hispanics is not

falling apart as rapidly. The South in particular is a hotbed for Hispanic

population growth and they turn first to newspapers to get their information."





Caleb Windover, senior VP and managing

director at MediaVest 42 Degrees, says, "the decision most of

our clients are making today is no longer should they invest in Hispanic media

but what is the best way to make the investment."





Christine Fuller, managing director, media investments

at MediaCom, agrees that "marketers are looking at their overall media

plans and determining the right level of investment in Hispanic media and how

that will impact their business models, and most of their investments are

growing across most categories." She adds, however, that for some clients, "once

their overall media plan is done, Hispanic is just a small line-item that's

added at the end. I hope that changes."





With the branded content and integrations opportunities

being offered by Univision and Telemundo, and the fact that on any given night,

Univision is beating one or more of the Big Four English-language broadcast

networks in the 18-49 demo, marketers should be moving ad dollars there. The

new Spanish-language network MundoFox will undoubtedly offer impact

opportunities as well.





Lia Silkworth, senior VP, media director at Starcom's

multicultural agency Tapestry, says Univision and Telemundo each offer

advertisers important reach opportunities. "Telemundo offers custom content in

their novelas while Univision is offering mass reach opportunities with their

novelas."





Telemundo has been producing most of its own novelas for

several years and has increased opportunities for integrations. Univision has

been a bit more restrictive there: most of its novelas are repeats of those run

in Mexico that were produced by Televisa. However, Univision has also been

producing some of its own novelas and is offering integration opportunities

when it does.





Windover says the Hispanic networks "have been more open to

becoming true marketing partners," adding that they will sit down with clients

to find ways to create programming where brands can be integrated and work best

as sponsors. He cites Univision Communication's second broadcast network,

TeleFutura, as an example.





"About three years ago, we worked with TeleFutura to create

a boxing show that would be sponsored by one of our clients, the Mexican beer, Tecate,"

Windover says. "We went to them with our goals for our client. At the time they

did not have a regular boxing show on the network, so we created one called Solo Boxeo Tecate which has our client's

name in the title. It has worked out well for us. If clients realize what they

are looking to accomplish in the Hispanic marketplace, the networks continue to

be open to help find solutions beyond commercials."





Jackie Hernandez, chief operating officer at Telemundo,

agrees with that assessment. She says Telemundo has not only created lots of

integration opportunities within its novelas, but it has also created specific

websites, community events and webisodes for marketers to specifically target

female viewers.





In July, Telemundo and iVillage, both part of NBCUniversal,

formed a partnership in creating a new website to target the underserved online

Latina market. The site is called Mujer de Hoy and targets 16 million Latinas

who the network says are online regularly. Mujer de Hoy offers all types of

content geared toward Hispanic women, but particularly family, fashion and

food, and is a platform for advertisers to reach them with assorted

products.





Telemundo a year ago also partnered with L'Oreal USA to

launch Club De Noveleras, the network's official novela fan club, where

Hispanic viewers can join an online community to interact with the network's

novela stars and with each other. The site also sponsors live events for

viewers where they can meet novela stars in person. Assorted L'Oreal products

sponsor the site and events.





And in May, Telemundo also created Mia Mundo, an online series of 13 three-minute webisodes that aired

on Telemundo cable network mun2 as well. The series was unique in that the

concept grew out of the Beyond Demographics Latino Identity Study, conducted by

Telemundo in partnership with Starcom MediaVest Group. The series, its storylines

and characters were based on actual behavior and product usage habits of

Latinas. Initial sponsors were Chevrolet and Verizon, whose brands were both

integrated into the storylines.





"We continue to use our research to help create custom

content and programming for clients," Hernandez says. "Our ability to reach

Hispanic women has been a real key to our advertising success." In this most

recent upfront, she signed up over a dozen new advertisers, with many of them

looking to target women.



PLAYING CATCH-UP





The Hispanic TV networks have lagged a little behind the

general market networks in the volume of online video content offered, but that

has been changing.





Both Univision and Telemundo will be offering more online

content this season, although again, since Telemundo produces its own novelas

and owns the content, it can put that video online with less complication.





"Telemundo is continuing to increase its novela production

and is going to be putting its TV novelas online the next day this season," MediaCom's

Fuller says. "Telemundo is also going to be streaming live soccer matches this

season. And they are going to be doing more reality shows with brand opportunities.

We're doing more with Telemundo this season with integrations."





Fuller says with Univision, since it does not own most of

its novelas, there have been more integrations in its reality shows and also in

its major events. "We have done more integrations within their tent-pole events

and major live telecasts and across multiple platforms," Fuller says.





"Hispanics over-index as online users, but there needs to be

more content directed to them," puts in MediaVest's Windover. "The more online

content the networks put up, the more money we will begin adding into online." Adds

Fuller, "As more content becomes available, you will see budgets grow."





Tapestry's Silkworth says, "The Hispanic consumers are

online. There is not yet enough content and inventory out there for advertisers

to be able to do any type of audience targeting online. We are looking to

partner with the networks and increase the amount of content. We have to come

up with models that will work for both the networks and advertisers."





Toward that end, Joe Zubi, president and CEO of

Zubi Advertising, says the networks and online sites targeting Spanish-language

audiences need to provide more information about viewers. "We need more data

about the online usage habits of Hispanics," Zubi says. "Right now there is no

clear-cut usage data. The Spanish-language networks also need to do a better

job driving their TV viewers online and to their social media platforms."





Whether it is integrations or traditional commercials,

novelas are still the major place to reach mass audiences on the

Spanish-language networks.





"Spanish-language audiences continue to be hotwired to

novelas," MediaCom's Cruz says. On Friday nights, the Univision novelas have

steadily outdrawn the English-language viewers in the 18-34 demo for several

years and that has extended to other nights among both 18-34 and 18-49 demo viewers.





Zubi says unlike on the English-language broadcast networks,

where it's harder to reach younger viewers through most primetime programming,

primetime novelas attract many younger people.





"Novelas draw [a larger] 12-24 audience than the

English-language primetime shows do because younger Hispanics grew up in homes

where novelas were a staple and they continue to watch as a family," Zubi says.



FOX JOINS THE FRAY





What impact will the new Spanish-language broadcast network

MundoFox, the partnership between Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. and Colombian TV

company RCN, have on the advertisers?





Agency executives and their advertiser clients are

optimistic about the impact of MundoFox on the marketplace, believing that

reaching bilingual Hispanics with programming other than the traditional

novelas will give them a bit of a broader reach. And having the financial

backing of two major media companies helps the perception that MundoFox is

poised to succeed.





"It's a great concept to reach out to bilingual Hispanics," Fuller

says. "While Hispanics are very loyal to the programs and networks they watch,

there are opportunities there. We are watching it closely to see how it works."





"We have several clients who bought time on the new network,"

says Windover. "We did our own ratings

projections and were conservative with our estimates and with our initial

spending. MundoFox has the potential to do well."





Cruz also finds some optimism in RCN's place in the

equation. "RCN produces shows in Colombia in Spanish that are similar to the

comedies and dramas that are produced to the general market audiences in the

U.S.," he says. "It will be interesting to see if the bilingual Hispanic

audiences tune in. But we've invested in MundoFox for our clients, much like we

do in all the Spanish-language networks beyond Univision and Telemundo like Azteca,

Estrella, ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes and Discovery en EspaÃ±ol,

among others."





Silkwood is even more bullish on MundoFox. "It will

eventually be a major player in the marketplace. We are definitely supporting

them and our clients have invested in the network."





And Zubi says, "Anytime a new network comes on board, we

take a serious look at it. We want to get in there with our clients and have an

early presence, to be charter partners."





While the agencies believe that reaching out to bilingual

Hispanics with programming with similar sensibilities to English-language TV

shows is a potentially smart move, they are not as keen on using

English-language TV to try to reach Hispanic viewers.





"Among the highest-rated general market primetime shows,

only small percentages of their audiences are Hispanic," says

Cruz. "So, reaching Hispanics through Spanish-language television is still the

best way to do it."





Fuller agrees. "The most watched general market shows by

Hispanics are The Voice, American Idol, Dancing With the Stars and America's

Got Talent. And only 11% of The Voice's audience is Hispanic."





Advertisers wanting to reach more Hispanics are notably choosing

to sponsor Spanish-language versions of the English-language reality show hits.





Last week, Univision announced that Nescafe Clasico, Target,

Honda, State Farm and Verizon have signed up for brand integrations for the new

season of Mira Quien Baila 3 (Look Who's

Dancing), the network's version of Dancing with the Stars.





And while Fox airs half a season of NASCAR on its broadcast

network, NASCAR recently announced that it has entered into a separate deal

with Fox Deportes to televise 15 races on the Spanish-language sports network

next year, including the Daytona 500.





The most recent upfront saw increased spending in several

categories on Hispanic television, according to the media buyers. Among the

most active categories was automotive, where most of the major automakers, both

U.S. and foreign, increased spending. Other strong categories were fast food

restaurants, retail, soft drinks, packaged goods and health & beauty. Much

like on the English-language networks, the discussed but then abandoned merger

of AT&T and T-Mobile had led to some soft spending in the wireless

category, but that has picked up again. "The telco competition for 4G LTE is

expanding, and more money is going to be spent by all the companies promoting

that," Cruz says.





Overall, ad spending is up, but there are still national

advertisers strategizing about jumping into Spanish-language television.





"So much money is wasted in many [general market] marketing

plans and sometimes money even goes unspent," Cruz says. "It doesn't take much

money to run a test campaign in one market to see what it generates in sales."