Notre Dame Team to Call Wild Card for NBC
Mike
Maycock, college football and NFL in-studio analyst for NBC, has been
tapped to team with his fellow college play-by-play announcer Tom
Hammond to call the first of NBC's two NFL wild card games
Saturday, Jan. 8 (Saints vs. Seahawks, a 4:30 p.m. ET start).
The sideline
reporter for the afternoon game will be Football Night in America and
college football sideline reporter Alex Flanagan. Maycock, Hammond and
Flanagan have all worked Notre Dame games for NBC.
Covering the
second primetime game (Jets vs. Colts, 8 p.m.) will be the regular
NFL Sunday Night Footballl (SNF) team of Al Michaels, Chris Collinsworth
and Andrea Kremer.
NBC also
said its Sunday night coverage of the Rams/Seahawks game, a win-and-in
contest to determine which team would win the division and make the
playoffs, was SNF's top-rated season-ending contest
in its five-year history with a 12.6/19 overnight rating/share.
