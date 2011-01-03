Notre Dame Team to Call Wild Card for NBC

Mike

Maycock, college football and NFL in-studio analyst for NBC, has been

tapped to team with his fellow college play-by-play announcer Tom

Hammond to call the first of NBC's two NFL wild card games

Saturday, Jan. 8 (Saints vs. Seahawks, a 4:30 p.m. ET start).

The sideline

reporter for the afternoon game will be Football Night in America and

college football sideline reporter Alex Flanagan. Maycock, Hammond and

Flanagan have all worked Notre Dame games for NBC.

Covering the

second primetime game (Jets vs. Colts, 8 p.m.) will be the regular

NFL Sunday Night Footballl (SNF) team of Al Michaels, Chris Collinsworth

and Andrea Kremer.



NBC also

said its Sunday night coverage of the Rams/Seahawks game, a win-and-in

contest to determine which team would win the division and make the

playoffs, was SNF's top-rated season-ending contest

in its five-year history with a 12.6/19 overnight rating/share.