Noticiero de las Seis

Look for Azteca America to announce that it is adding two home-grown national news programs starting today. The shows-two newscasts and a "current-events news/talk" half-hour-will be produced out of Washington, D.C., and replace the news imported from TV Azteca’s two Mexican TV channels. There are also plans for a "current events news/talk" half-hour, Polemica y Debate, but it's debut has been postponed.

For now, Azteca America’s 29 stations will get an hour newscast at 6 p.m. ET and a half-hour at 10:30-11 p.m. When Polemica debuts, it is scheduled to air at 10 p.m. The 6 p.m. news and Polemica will be hosted by veteran journalist Armando Guzman, onetime Washington correspondent for Univision, and a team of reporters yet to be named.

The shows will feature a majority of U.S. news, but will also include reports from Mexico and Central and South America courtesy of a team of TV Azteca reporters.

The U.S.-targeted Spanish-language net from Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca is looking to take some viewers away from dominant players Telemundo and Univision, both of which also have national news.