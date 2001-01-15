Not dead yet

Dr. Laura

has legs, at least through this season. Most thought the rookie talk show was a goner after the CBS O & Os booted her to the little-watched 2 a.m. hour.

However, "we're definitely going through the season, absolutely," says Bobbee Gabelmann, Paramount Domestic Television's executive vice president of current programming. "I can't think of a time when Paramount didn't do a full [season's] run of a show."

As far as whether the studio has figured out what to do with Dr. Laura

beyond this season, Gabelmann says "the short answer.is no."