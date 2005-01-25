Norville Stays at Inside Edition

Although Deborah Norville is departing her MSNBC show, she'll still be at the helm of King World Productions’ syndicated newsmagazine, Inside Edition, for two more years, said Roger King, CEO of CBS Enterprises and King World.

Norville has anchored the access magazine for the past 10 years.



Inside Edition is the second highest-rated news magazine in syndication, behind only Paramount’s Entertainment Tonight.

The 17-year-old Edition typically ranks among syndication’s top 10 strips.