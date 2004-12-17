Norville Signs Off MSNBC

Deborah Norville, who does double duty hosting an MSNBC show and syndicated magazine Inside Edition, is ending her cable news show in mid-January. She will continue to host Inside Edition.

Her Deborah Norville Tonight, which airs weeknights at 9 p.m., runs a distant third against its cable news competitors Larry King Live on CNN and Fox News’ Hannity & Colmes. She routinely attracts less than 300,000 viewers, compared to King’s 1 million-plus viewers and Hannity & Colmes’ regularly pulling in more than 2 million viewers.

In a note to staffers, Norville said juggling two shows and her family proved too much. ‘Time constraints prevented me from being able to book guests and research segments to my own high standards,” she said. “And, unless someone invents a time-stretching machine, that likely won't change.”

MSNBC President Rick Kaplan is searching for a replacement show. This is his first opportunity to develop a new prime time show since he took over the third-place cable news channel last February.