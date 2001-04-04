Norville recognized for Inside jail stint

Inside Edition picked up two awards for its Febuary 2000 sweeps special, "Inside Cell Block A," where host Deborah Norville lived for five days among female prison inmates.

The National Women's Political Caucus honored the magazine strip with a 2001 Exceptional Merit Media Award, allowing Inside Edition to rub elbows with other high-profile awardees like The Wall Street Journal, Dateline NBC and USA Today.

The Board of Directors and Foundation Trustees of American Women in Radio and Television also feted the King World-distributed magazine with its Gracie Allen Award, which recognizes programming created by women, for women. ther Gracie winners include CNN, 60 Minutes II and Dateline NBC.

Inside Edition producers will pick up both awards next month at ceremonies in Washington D.C. and New York City respectively.

- Susanne Ault