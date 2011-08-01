Norman to Join Huffington Post

Three months after leaving OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, former CEO Christina Norman will take over the reins of AOL Huffington Post Media Group's Black Voices website, according to published reports.

Norman, who was forced out at OWN five months after the network launched due to the network's lower than expected ratings, will begin her position at the Huffington Post with an essay about the circumstances behind her departure from the network, according to PaidContent, which broke the story earlier today.

Winfrey has since taken over as OWN CEO and appeared last week at the OWN's panel session at the Television Critics Association summer tour where she said she's ready to roll up her sleeves and get involved in the development of the channel.

"I'm here in the office at OWN listening to budget meetings and marketing meetings and talking about how to strategize and make this network everything that we know it can be to fulfill the potential of the vision," she said.