‘Nope’ Heads to Peacock November 18
Streamer to also offer documentary on the making of Jordan Peele horror film
Peacock will stream the Jordan Peele-produced sci-fi film Nope on November 18 along with a documentary revolving around the making of the film.
Nope, which stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, follows two siblings running a California horse ranch who discover an otherworldly phenomenon in the skies above, according to the streaming service.
The documentary will focus on the making of Nope, featuring interviews from cast and crew and in-depth behind-the-scenes footage, according to Peacock.
The movie, which debuted in theaters this past July, garnered more than $120 million at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo. ■
Don't look up. @NOPEmovie is streaming on Peacock 11/18. pic.twitter.com/L5GieIskhQOctober 20, 2022
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.