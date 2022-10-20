‘Nope’ Heads to Peacock November 18

Peacock will stream the Jordan Peele-produced sci-fi film Nope on November 18 along with a documentary revolving around the making of the film.

Nope, which stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, follows two siblings running a California horse ranch who discover an otherworldly phenomenon in the skies above, according to the streaming service.

The documentary will focus on the making of Nope, featuring interviews from cast and crew and in-depth behind-the-scenes footage, according to Peacock.

The movie, which debuted in theaters this past July, garnered more than $120 million at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo. ■