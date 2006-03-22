Noonan Upped at Warner Home Entertainment

Jim Noonan, senior VP of and general manager of the online and wireless divisions of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment group, has been named to the newly created post of senior VP, worldwide strategic promotions and communications.

He will be creating cross-platform promotions for the increasing number of digital platforms content is being launched from , including interative and digital distribution as well as home video.

Noonan had headed up online for the group since 2001, when he moved over from the Warner Music Group.

