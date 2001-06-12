Noonan to run Warner Bros. Online

Jim Noonan has been named to the newly created position of senior vice president and general manager, Warner Bros. Online.

Noonan will oversee the daily operations of Warner Bros. Online and its Web site, www.warnerbros.com, including production, sales, marketing, legal and business affairs, technology, and original programming. He takes over management of Warner Bros. Online from Kevin Tsujihara, eexecutive vice president of Warner Bros. new media, who will continue to have corporate oversight of the online division.

Noonan joins Warner Bros. Online from Warner Music Group, where he had been senior vice president, strategic promotions, for the past year. During the five years prior, he was senior vice president, corporate communications, Warner Music Group. In 1998, Noonan, partnering with The WB, created a cross-promotional strategy for WMG artists featured on the network's shows.

Prior to joining WMG, Noonan served for seven years as vice president, corporate affairs for HBO.

- Richard Tedesco