Nominations Sought for Wonder Women of Los Angeles 2022

Nominations are now open for Wonder Women of Los Angeles, to help Multichannel News select women to salute at a gala luncheon in spring 2022, at a date and venue to be announced shortly. Nominate at this link. There is no charge to nominate and frequently asked questions about the process are answered here. The nomination window is set to close on February 11.

Wonder Women of Los Angeles is part of MCN's Wonder Women program, honoring female leaders in the multichannel TV industry since 1999. Wonder Women is returning to an in-person event in spring 2022, with Wonder Women of New York set for March 24 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Wonder Women are celebrated at the luncheon and are profiled in the pages of B+C/Multichannel News. Read all about Wonder Women at mcnwonderwomen.com. ■