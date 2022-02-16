Nominations Open for Best of Show/Best in Market

Nominations are now being accepted for the B+C and Next TV Best in Market and Best of Show Awards for spring 2022.

“We're looking forward to the likelihood of an in-person event in April,” said Tom Butts, editor in chief of sister publication TV Tech. “People want to return to some semblance of normalcy in our industry and we're hoping the 2022 NAB Show will bring some of that back, giving attendees the opportunity to reconnect with old friends and expanding their network of industry connections.

“TV Tech is proud to bring back the Best in Show and Best in Market awards that recognize technology excellence, allowing us to honor advances from companies that exhibit at the show or choose to participate through the Best in Market option.”

The Best of Show awards are chosen from companies that exhibit at the NAB Show in April and that submit nominations. The Best in Market is open to any company.

Participating brands include B+C, Next TV, TV Tech, TVBEurope, Radio World, Mix and Sound & Video Contractor. Each publication announces its own winners’ list.

All nominees and winners will be featured in a post-convention Program Guide distributed to our readers. (Here’s a look at last year’s guide .)