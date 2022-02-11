Nominations Open for '40 Under 40' With L.A. Event

Nominations are now open (until February 22) for the "40 Under 40" event planned in Los Angeles on June 7 by Future media and entertainment brands Broadcasting+Cable, Multichannel News and Next TV. The in-person event will be held at the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills as part of the Future publications' L.A. TV Week.

For more information, please visit the event website.

Nominations are open until February 11, meanwhile, for Wonder Women of Los Angeles, ahead of a gala breakfast event on June 6. For more please visit mcnwonderwomen.com.