Nominations Open for 2021 Best of Show Awards at NAB Show

(Image credit: Future)

Broadcasting+Cable and Next TV have teamed with other Future publications for the 2021 Best of Show Awards at NAB Show in Las Vegas, which takes place Oct. 9-13.

Exhibitors have until Sept. 23 to nominate new products for awards presented by B+C, for broad reach into the television industry; and Next TV, the only digital resource dedicated to the business of video streaming; along with sister publications TV Technology, TVBEurope, Digital Video, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World, Pro Sound News and Sound & Video Contractor.

The winners will be selected by panels of professional users and magazine and site editors, based on descriptions provided by companies via the official nomination form, as well as on-site evaluation at the show.

Exhibitors can also nominate their company for the Booth Design Award.

Upon submitting a nomination, exhibitors will receive a nominee logo to display in their booth and for social media marketing. Each nominated product will also be featured in a post-show digital Program Guide that offers an overview of new technology at the 2021 NAB Show. Take a look at the 2020 Program Guide as an example.

For more information about the 2021 NAB Best of Show Awards, visit the FAQ page. To nominate, visit the official Best of Show website.