NOMINATIONS: B&C's Next Wave of Leaders 2013

Broadcasting & Cable magazine is pleased to open the nomination process for the 2013 class of our prestigious Next Wave of Leaders. We are soliciting candidates for this annual list of executives that pays tribute to the rising stars in our rapidly evolving industry. Every year at this time, we honor a group of people who have already done great things and are expected to continue that trend for years to come. We will recognize this distinguished group in our print issue of June 24.

Some Advice: You may not want to nominate your CEO, who probably won't make the cut. Instead, our list honors the people who one day soon will occupy the corner office. Today, they may not be boldfaced names to the entire business of television, but they will be before too long.





To Nominate: Send your thoughts on why your candidate would make a perfect addition to this year's class, along with their full bio. Nominations can be emailed to bncletters@nbmedia.com.

The deadline is THURSDAY, MAY 16, AT NOON EASTERN. We are sorry to say that nominations submitted after that time cannot be considered.

ISSUE DATE: June 24, 2013

For advertising space information, please contact Louis Hillelson at LHillelson@nbmedia.com