Nokia Tests Ozo Software on Windows 10

Nokia Oct. 13 announced a series of upgrades for its 350-degree virtual reality camera Ozo, including a firmware upgrade enabling advanced exposure and lighting features, and open beta software support for Windows 10.

“We’re excited to offer multi-platform support for Ozo software suite as this greatly increases the number of people who can use Ozo to tell amazing stories and to create immersive experiences,” Mick Perona, head of marketing for Ozo, wrote in a blog post. “Launched in November 2015, Ozo isn’t quite a year old but we’ve already released several major updates, many feature enhancements and Ozo has quickly become the preferred choice for professional VR worldwide.”

The firmware update for Ozo adds a feature that allows users to switch the exposure of the camera as its recording, and auto-adjust during lighting changes. Also added are a remote web interface, and WiFi monitoring.

Making the Ozo software suite (including Remote, Creator and Preview) open to Windows users gives Nokia a larger potential install base for the camera. The latest version of the software also features some upgrades, including support for the Oculus Rift, faster stitching, lossless audio workflows and improved white balance.

“This isn’t a comprehensive list of all the enhancements we’ve made to Ozo — which also includes a UX upgrade and improvements to the command-line interface — but these are the VR features our users ask for most frequently,” Perona wrote. “Together, they make Ozo and Ozo software suite faster, easier and more versatile for a variety of professional uses.”