Nokia Offers One-Year Software License to Ozo Owners

Nokia Sept. 30 announced it’s giving owners of its Ozo 360-degree VR camera a free one-year license to Ozo Live, the software solution that enables live broadcasting of VR video and audio using the camera.

Ozo Live is being made available to new and existing Ozo owners in the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Macau, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea. The license will cost $9,000 after the first year.

The software will be in use at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, running Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, with six Ozo cameras broadcasting live VR of performances by Mumford and Sons, Nathaniel Rateliff, City and Colour and Honne. The broadcast is available on the Samsung Gear VR.

“ACL Fest is an Austin original with great artists and loyal fans,” said Daniel Gibbs, video director for the Austin City Limits Music Festival, in a statement. “VR is quickly become the most immersive way to experience the performances and relying on Ozo and Ozo Live to capture and deliver a first-hand VR experience to fans worldwide is the next best thing to being on stage with your favorite artist.”

Paul Melin, VP of digital media and technology licensing for Nokia Technologies, added: “Ozo has quickly become the preferred choice of professional VR content creators because it’s easy to use and seamlessly fits into professional workflows. Ozo Live extends that capability by allowing professional content creators to broadcast live VR from events like the Austin City Limits Music Festival, giving audiences a virtual front-row seat right from their own living rooms.”