Noggin Taking Kids’ Programming Down Under

Educational network Noggin, which features programming for preschoolers, has begun production on a new original series titled The Upside Down Show. Filming of the live-action show, developed by Sesame Workshop, is taking place in Sydney, Australia. The first of Upside Down’s 13 episodes is slated to premiere in fall 2006.

The educational and interactive show (which will feature an “imaginary remote control” that kids can use to “control” the action on the screen) will star comedy duo The Umbilical Brothers, along with a puppet sidekick, an invisible pet fly Fido and a group of rhyming fluff balls.



The Upside Down Show was co-created by the Umbilical Brothers and veteran Sesame Street writer Belinda Ward. Michael Bourchier of Sydney's Blink Films is the executive producer.