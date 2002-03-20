Noggin sets tween lineup

Noggin, Nickelodeon's and Sesame Workshop's jointly owned kids' network, will relaunch April 1 with a new programming block aimed at tweens.

Originally aimed at preschoolers, Noggin will continue to program to that age

group from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

In the evening and overnight hours, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. EST, though, Noggin

will change over to The N, targeted at kids nine through 14 years old. Four original

shows -- Degrassi: The Next Generation, 24Seven, A Walk in Your

Shoes and Being Eve -- will air in that block. Other nighttime

programming includes Clarissa Explains It All and Nick's The

Adventures of Pete and Pete.