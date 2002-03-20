Noggin sets tween lineup
Noggin, Nickelodeon's and Sesame Workshop's jointly owned kids' network, will relaunch April 1 with a new programming block aimed at tweens.
Originally aimed at preschoolers, Noggin will continue to program to that age
group from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.
In the evening and overnight hours, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. EST, though, Noggin
will change over to The N, targeted at kids nine through 14 years old. Four original
shows -- Degrassi: The Next Generation, 24Seven, A Walk in Your
Shoes and Being Eve -- will air in that block. Other nighttime
programming includes Clarissa Explains It All and Nick's The
Adventures of Pete and Pete.
