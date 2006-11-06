Noggin Launches Charity Auction Site

Nickelodeon preschooler cable net, Noggin, has launched www.nogginauctions.com to raise money for books for needy kids.

NOGGIN is auctioning lunch boxes designed by stars including Ray Romano, Rosie O'Donnell, Patricia Heaton, Reba McEntire, John Lithgow and Sara Ferguson, as well as original art from Noggin and Nick Jr. shows.

Proceeds go to the Get Ready To Read campaign, which aims to donate a million books to at-risk kids. The campaign is at 400,000-plus books and counting.