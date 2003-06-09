No Relief for Glendive, MT

The new FCC local TV-ownership rules approved last week permit ownership of two TV stations in a market as long as only one is among the market's top four. To determine the impact on station ownership, BIA Financial Network examined all 210 TV markets. Here's what it found.

Black: Markets that had room for duopolies under the old rule but don't necessarily have them. (The old rule permitted duopolies in markets with eight separately owned TV stations.) In markets in italics, ownership of three stations is permitted under the new rule.

Gold: The 72 markets where the new rule will permit a duopoly for the first time or at least one duopoly more than was permitted under the old rule.

Red: Markets where the new rule, like the old one, bans both duopolies and triopolies.