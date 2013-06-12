With No Must-Buy Broadcast Network Shows, Media Buyers Gain Upfront Upper Hand

The answer to why the broadcast networks are getting smaller

ad rate increases in this upfront than in last year's is not just that the advertiser-desired

18-49 ratings are down, but more to the point: there are no absolutely-must-buy

shows.





While some series are drawing more than 10 million viewers

and decent 18-49 ratings, those shows don't really offer a compelling reason

for media buyers to overpay like they may have done in past upfronts.





Conversations with assorted media agency executives, none of

whom would speak for attribution, say this is the upfront where they have felt

more comfortable holding their ground on paying ad rate hikes they believe are

too high.





They do concede that the movie and retail categories do need

to buy Thursday night programming during certain times of the year, but it is

the night they are buying, wanting to reach consumers before they shop on

weekends, rather than specific programming that might result in them paying a

slight premium on that night.





That's one of the reasons why Fox did early deals in this

upfront before watching negotiations start to lag. Even though American Idol

saw a 24% decline in its Thursday night 18-49 ratings this season, it still

averaged a 3.9 in the demo and 13.1 million viewers with a fairly young median

age of 49. And The X Factor on Fox on Thursday nights in the fall

averaged a not-too-shabby 2.9 18-49 demo rating (also down 24%) with a median

age audience of 45. For marketers who need eyeballs on Thursday nights, those

two shows can still fill the bill.





But for advertisers who don't need to be running commercials

on Thursday nights, they can opt for NBC's The Voice on Mondays or

Tuesdays instead. And they can play one against the other in an attempt to get

better pricing. The Voice has a median age audience of 45, averaged 12.5

million on Mondays and 11.8 million on Tuesdays, with 18-49 ratings of 4.4 and

4.0, respectively.





All that said, there's a bit of a downside to The Voice

that buyers can use in negotiations. Its 18-49 ratings were down this past

season by 15% on Mondays, although they were up 11% on Tuesdays.





With most marketers today looking more closely at return on

investment numbers, and with no broadcast series generating major Twitter buzz,

it pays for buyers to protract negotiations and shop around among the networks.

And with only a handful of major media agency holding companies representing

close to three-quarters of the upfront ad dollars, no network can afford to not

do deals with every one of them because of the large chunk of bucks each has to

spend. So if the agencies each stick to their guns -- with no collusion of

course -- they can hold prices down a bit like they have so far.





That CBS quietly completed virtually all of its upfront

deals before the other networks at rate increases at the low end of what CBS

Corp. president and CEO Leslie Moonves publicly projected going into the

upfront, rather than holding out for higher prices, indicates that the networks

just don't have that strong a hand to play this year.





If any network held out, it should have been CBS, which

reportedly got between 7.5% and 8.5% increases, lower than last year's upfront.

CBS won the 18-49 ratings category for the first time in 21 years (even

factoring out the Super Bowl telecast) and also won in viewers and in adults

25-54. The network had the top seven scripted series in total viewers and nine

of the top 15 scripted series in the 18-49 demo, most among all the broadcast

networks.





CBS is strong across the board, and it has the most stable

schedule, so other than buying CBS Thursday to reach those weekend consumers,

there is not an absolute must-buy show on that network either, media buyers

say.





That's not to say advertisers aren't going to spend big

dollars on the network, and in this upfront they have once again, to the tune

of about $2.6 billion. But the CBS sales team gauged the marketplace and did

its deals at the best prices it thought it could get.





CBS drama NCIS was the most-watched series in all of

television among viewers and posted a solid 3.2 18-49 rating, which was down just

a tick from last season's 3.3. But the series also has a median age of 60, so

lots of older folks are watching and many advertisers hold them in less regard,

rightly or wrongly. Similarly, NCIS: Los Angeles averaged 15 million

viewers and a 2.7 18-49 rating, down only slightly from a 2.8, but it too has a

median age audience of 60.





CBS' top comedy, The Big Bang Theory, which airs on Thursday nights, was

probably its biggest upfront draw after averaging 15.5 million viewers and a

4.8 18-49 rating, up from a 4.4 last season. But there are some media buyers

who at least tried to negotiate by saying they could buy Big Bang

cheaper in repeats on cable where it airs on TBS.





Fox's top freshman drama this season, The Following,

was a solid performer but certainly not must-buy in the eyes of media buyers, and

the ratings declines of Idol, The X Factor and other Fox series resulted

in the network's 18-49 cumulative rating decline of 22% to a 2.5.





ABC's Dancing With the Stars still drew over 13

million viewers this past season but viewership was down about 4 million over

the previous season and its 18-49 rating declined double-digits to a 2.2 for

both nights it airs. And it also has one of the oldest median age audiences on

television -- 62.





ABC sitcom Modern Family is still one of the top

series on broadcast primetime, drawing 9.5 million viewers and a 3.5 18-49

rating, but that demo rating, while still solid, is down almost 15% -- creating

more negotiating fodder for media buyers.





Even ABC veteran drama series Grey's Anatomy, once

the flagship of the network's primetime schedule, saw its 18-49 rating decline

this season by almost 10% to a 2.8. While that number might still put the

series among the leaders in primetime dramas, it is down from the previous

season and that can be used by buyers in negotiations.





Other than The Voice, NBC has little to use to prop

up its primetime entertainment schedule, and ads on the still-popular Sunday

Night Football telecast are sold by the NBC Sports sales team. While the

NBC plan was to sell both its cable and broadcast network properties together

in packages, media buyers have been slow in coming to terms with that strategy.





Broadcast upfront negotiations right now are about where

they were last year in terms of deals done, with prices being paid by the

agencies a few percentages points lower. While more ad dollars will again

trickle out of broadcast primetime and into cable, media buyers still recognize

that the quickest way to reach a mass audience on a national basis is via

broadcast primetime television. But that doesn't mean they're willing to

overpay for it.





The broadcast network entertainment divisions are clearly on

the hot seat. Media buyers for the most part have not been blown away by any of

the new broadcast primetime series scheduled to premiere this fall. That's not

to say the buyers won't be wrong. But if the networks go through another season

like the one that just ended, with few new hits and a continuation of ratings

declines for their most-watched series, the 2013 upfront could well be

duplicated in 2014. The broadcast networks need to develop some must-buy shows,

or else watch more dollars slip away to cable.





Media buyers say while there are few individual series on

cable that have the ratings and reach of broadcast network series (AMC's The

Walking Dead in one of them), each of the more targeted cable networks has

a chance to grab a small percentage of dollars away from broadcast and

cumulatively that can add up to a big chunk for cable overall.





Media buyers also say that as the larger

ad-supported general audience cable networks spend more and more dollars on

original scripted programming, and look to cover those costs through ad

dollars, upfront negotiations with them could become as protracted as those

with broadcast.