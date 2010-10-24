No Movement in Cablevision/Fox Dispute
The Fox and Cablevision camps were quiet on Sunday, with no new
reports and no progress in their now nine-day retransmission consent
impasse.
Fox pulled its broadcast stations WNYW and WWOR in New York
and WTXF in Philadelphia as well as it cable networks Fox Deportes,
NatGeo Wild and Fox Business Network from Cablevision Systems on Oct. 16.
After
days of back-biting and accusations from both sides, Fox and
Cablevision were relatively quiet on Saturday and Sunday. Late last
Friday, FCC Media Bureau chief Bill Lake had asked both sides to prove
they were negotiating in good faith, and wanted that proof by close of
business on Oct. 25.
Cablevision, which has been calling for Fox to agree to binding
arbitration to settle the matter, welcomed FCC intervention in the
dispute. Fox said in a statement that it would respond directly to the
FCC by the close of business on Monday.
