No Movement in Cablevision/Fox Dispute

The Fox and Cablevision camps were quiet on Sunday, with no new

reports and no progress in their now nine-day retransmission consent

impasse.

Fox pulled its broadcast stations WNYW and WWOR in New York

and WTXF in Philadelphia as well as it cable networks Fox Deportes,

NatGeo Wild and Fox Business Network from Cablevision Systems on Oct. 16.

After

days of back-biting and accusations from both sides, Fox and

Cablevision were relatively quiet on Saturday and Sunday. Late last

Friday, FCC Media Bureau chief Bill Lake had asked both sides to prove

they were negotiating in good faith, and wanted that proof by close of

business on Oct. 25.

Cablevision, which has been calling for Fox to agree to binding

arbitration to settle the matter, welcomed FCC intervention in the

dispute. Fox said in a statement that it would respond directly to the

FCC by the close of business on Monday.



