No more syndication for Hearst

Hearst Entertainment is exiting the first-run-syndication and TV-movie

businesses to focus on production of reality series, president Bruce Paisner

said Friday.

"After many years, we are reluctantly exiting the TV-movie business," Paisner

said. "Although in the past, this has been a good business for us to be in,

current order patterns and reduced license fees have made this a much less

desirable business than it used to be."

Hearst will stay in the reality-TV business, producing such series for cable

as Modern Marvels for The History Channel, Makeover Mamas and

Biography for A&E Network, Intimate Portraits for Lifetime

Television and Superhero Science for Discovery Channel.

Hearst is also interested in producing reality shows for the broadcast

networks, although it is currently not doing so.

As Hearst makes the switch, Tribune Entertainment will take over distribution

of Hearst's TV-movie library, 1,000 hours of live-action series and its four weekly first-run syndicated

series: B. Smith with Style, Famous Homes & Hideaways, Ron

Hazelton's HouseCalls and Pet Keeping with Marc Morrone.

Lakeshore Entertainment Group will take over distribution of these properties

in the international marketplace, Paisner said.

"We chose Tribune for U.S. distribution because its reach through its owned

TV stations and cable outlets is unmatched in this country," he added.

"Lakeshore was chosen for international distribution because of its growing

library of first-class theatrical movies, which are quite complementary to

Hearst's TV-movie products."

Tribune handles all barter sales for Hearst, as well as management of

Hearst's administrative and back-end operations.

"This deal gives us a library that is a real asset to any distributor,"

Tribune president and CEO Dick Askin said. "A library is something that provides

continuing cash flow beyond new production to any organization."

Askin also pointed out that all four of Hearst's series remain profitable,

even if they weren't enough to sustain an entire production and distribution

company.