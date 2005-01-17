No More Nutter Butter Ads?

For decades, cereal commercials spawned towering icons of childhood

nostalgia. The mention of Tony the Tiger or the Trix rabbit is bound to evoke

fond memories of sitting with a bowl of cereal in front of the TV with the

volume low to avoid waking Mom and Dad.

No more. Gripped by anxiety over child obesity, some parents now see

these images as corporate villains: Cap'n Crunch is really a pirate, and

Toucan Sam is a vulture. Pressure to slim kids down may now force the networks

to go on a diet. Last week, Kraft Foods—with a clear eye on Capitol

Hill—declared that it will curtail advertising of sugary cereals and snack

foods on media aimed at kids 6 to 11 years old. A new program will beef up

nutritional labeling. Products that don't meet the company's “Sensible

Solution” criteria for healthy foods won't be advertised to kids. (Kraft

says it doesn't advertise to preschoolers at all.)

Over the next 18 months, the food giant will phase out kids-TV

commercials for cereals like Fruity Pebbles and Oreo Os or snack foods like

Chips Ahoy and Nutter Butters. That's striking fear into the hearts of

ad-sales reps at kids-TV outlets like Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network. Food is

the second-largest children's-advertising category, and Kraft is the biggest

player. And children 6-11 compose a third of Nick's and Cartoon's average

viewers every day. If the largest manufacturer is nervous enough to publicly

declare a big pullback, others are likely to follow.

Child obesity has become a prickly issue over the past three years.

Having made inroads into fighting teen drinking and smoking, now they're

moving on to new causes.

Tobacco redux?

Food manufacturers are concerned about the number of lawsuits by

customers blaming fast-food companies for their obesity and health problems.

But is pitching fat-laden Cheetos to children different from using Joe Camel to

sell cigarettes that later cause lung cancer? Tobacco companies successfully

defended themselves for 30 years before court losses cost them tens of billions

of dollars. Who knows where this litigation arc will take food companies?

Kraft, of course, is hypersensitive to these threats. The company is 85%

owned by Altria, which also owns tobacco company Phillip Morris. More worrisome

for TV networks is the possibility of tight government restrictions on food

companies' advertising. The Federal Trade Commission isn't likely to take

any action on its own, but various Congressmen have periodically moved to

legislate snack-food ads.

Companies are voluntarily increasing the amount and prominence of

nutritional labeling. In September, General Mills started using whole grains in

all of its cereals, including Trix and Lucky Charms.

Networks are also trying to preempt regulation. Nickelodeon notes that

it is devoting a big chunk of promotion time to public-service commercials

urging children to turn off the TV and play. One industry executive says that,

when Burger King wanted to license Dora the

Explorer for a kids meal promotion, Nickelodeon executives insisted

that a piece of fruit be included.

The networks aren't chatty. “It's too soon to know how the impact

of this new marketing direction will affect our business and the

marketplace,” says a Cartoon Network spokesman.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that 10% of preschoolers and

15% of children ages 6-19 are overweight. The obesity rate for adolescents has

tripled since 1980, and pediatricians are increasingly seeing weight-related

problems more common in the offices of geriatricians, like diabetes, high-blood

pressure and depression.

Placing the blame

The victimization culture, of course, blames food manufacturers and TV

networks. Cereal and snack-food companies make all sorts of sugary and fatty

foods catering to the tastes of children. And, of course, they spend heavily

trying to woo children with messages cleverly targeted at making sure they yelp

at a certain spot in the cereal aisle.

Now it seems that responsibility should lie primarily with the parent.

“Oreos don't come into the house by themselves,” Jim McNeal, a former

Texas A&M marketing professor.

However, some studies do show that kids' exposure to advertising does

affect their eating habits and health. Last year, the Kaiser Family Foundation

found that the amount of television that kids watch correlates to their weight,

and not simply because they don't get outside to play.

“The ads children are exposed to do influence their choices of

food,” Kaiser Vice President Vicky Rideout said when the study was released.

“They influence how many products they ask their parents for in the grocery

store ... and ultimately those requests do indeed have a fairly high rate of

success in terms of influencing what parents buy.”

So what's the immediate damage to networks like Nick? Kraft spends

about $90 million, out of a $1.3 billion budget, advertising to kids. Nielsen

Monitor-Plus estimates that about $27 million of that goes to Nick, Cartoon Net

and Toon Disney. Kraft says it will shift some of those ad dollars to promote

healthier foods to kids, so the networks perhaps won't lose all of the

spending.

While Kraft has made a noble gesture, don't expect the onslaught of TV

marketing to kids to stop—or even slow down. Even if food companies curtail

advertising, they will still reach young TV addicts with licensed characters

and an avalanche of related products. Look at the goodies already on the

grocery aisle: Networks are cashing in on SpongeBob Rice Krispie Treats or

SpongeBob Keebler E.L. Fudge Cookies. Says one children's TV executive,

“That's where the money is.”

