N.M. reporter gets labor secretary nod
Albuquerque, N.M., broadcast reporter Conroy Chino has been nominated by New
Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson to be the state's secretary of labor.
Although Chino has no government experience, Richardson told local media he
wanted the veteran investigative reporter to use his fact-finding skills to
protect New Mexico workers.
Chino, who left KOB-TV in 2001, had been working part-time for KOAT-TV.
Chino, an elder in the Acomo Pueblo tribe, has also been making films
documenting the American Indian experience.
The appointment is subject to New Mexico State Senate approval. "I told
Conroy he'll probably be confirmed," KOAT-TV news director Pahl Shipley said,
"but his hearing will be payback for all those legislators he's chased over the
years."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.