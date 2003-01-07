N.M. reporter gets labor secretary nod

Albuquerque, N.M., broadcast reporter Conroy Chino has been nominated by New

Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson to be the state's secretary of labor.

Although Chino has no government experience, Richardson told local media he

wanted the veteran investigative reporter to use his fact-finding skills to

protect New Mexico workers.

Chino, who left KOB-TV in 2001, had been working part-time for KOAT-TV.

Chino, an elder in the Acomo Pueblo tribe, has also been making films

documenting the American Indian experience.

The appointment is subject to New Mexico State Senate approval. "I told

Conroy he'll probably be confirmed," KOAT-TV news director Pahl Shipley said,

"but his hearing will be payback for all those legislators he's chased over the

years."