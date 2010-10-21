NJ State Senator Wants Retrans Impasse Refund

New Jersey State Senator Tom Goodwin wants

Cablevision to reimburse its customers for the ongoing channel blackouts due to

the Fox/Cablevision retransmission consent dispute.

While most of the legislative input has focused on

keeping signals on the air or encouraging outside arbitration, Goodwin instead

asked the cable operator to compensate his constituents for lost channels.

"The ratepayers in my district and across the

state are being held hostage by these negotiations and are being deprived of

the services they pay for. I ask that you reimburse Cablevision customers for

each day that they are denied these channels," said Goodwin in a letter to

Cablevision President James Dolan.

Goodwin described himself as a lifelong Phillies

fan and Cablevision customer.

Cablevision customers have not been able to see the Phillies playoff

games on their system since Oct. 16.