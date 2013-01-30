N.J. Sens Propose Steve Sabol Day
New Jersey State Senators Diane Allen and Dawn Marie Addiego
plan to introduce a resolution Feb. 4 honoring the life and work of the late
NFL Films pioneer Steve Sabol and declaring Oct. 2 (Sabol's birthday) Steve
Sabol Day "to honor the widespread impact that New Jersey and Steve Sabol
and his company, NFL Films, has had on generations of American football fans
and aspiring filmmakers."
That is according to the NFL, which circulated a draft copy
of the resolution. NFL Films is based in Mount Laurel, N.J.
"Steve Sabol's ingenuity, artistic brilliance and endless commitment
to creating history are celebrated across the country and around the world,"
said Addiego in a statement. "He is a pride of Burlington County whose legacy
will surely be continued by NFL Films, with their coverage of this Sunday's
Super Bowl XLVII and beyond."
Sabol, 69, died Sept. 18, 2012, of brain cancer.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.