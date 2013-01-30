N.J. Sens Propose Steve Sabol Day

New Jersey State Senators Diane Allen and Dawn Marie Addiego

plan to introduce a resolution Feb. 4 honoring the life and work of the late

NFL Films pioneer Steve Sabol and declaring Oct. 2 (Sabol's birthday) Steve

Sabol Day "to honor the widespread impact that New Jersey and Steve Sabol

and his company, NFL Films, has had on generations of American football fans

and aspiring filmmakers."

That is according to the NFL, which circulated a draft copy

of the resolution. NFL Films is based in Mount Laurel, N.J.

"Steve Sabol's ingenuity, artistic brilliance and endless commitment

to creating history are celebrated across the country and around the world,"

said Addiego in a statement. "He is a pride of Burlington County whose legacy

will surely be continued by NFL Films, with their coverage of this Sunday's

Super Bowl XLVII and beyond."

Sabol, 69, died Sept. 18, 2012, of brain cancer.