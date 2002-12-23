N.J. questions tower impact

New Jersey state environmental commissioner Bradley M. Campbell has sent a

letter to the Metropolitan Television Alliance asking the MTVA to prove that a proposed

tower would benefit residents of New Jersey substantially.

"There is currently no record to support the conclusion that siting the

proposed tower in New Jersey, let alone at a particular site in New Jersey, is a

sound public-policy choice," he said in the letter.

Bayonne and Jersey City currently top the list of proposed sites for the

2,000-foot tower.

Campbell gave the MTVA until Jan. 8 to answer the questions he posed, and MTVA president Ed

Grebow said in a prepared statement that the group plans to respond by

that time.