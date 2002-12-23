N.J. questions tower impact
New Jersey state environmental commissioner Bradley M. Campbell has sent a
letter to the Metropolitan Television Alliance asking the MTVA to prove that a proposed
tower would benefit residents of New Jersey substantially.
"There is currently no record to support the conclusion that siting the
proposed tower in New Jersey, let alone at a particular site in New Jersey, is a
sound public-policy choice," he said in the letter.
Bayonne and Jersey City currently top the list of proposed sites for the
2,000-foot tower.
Campbell gave the MTVA until Jan. 8 to answer the questions he posed, and MTVA president Ed
Grebow said in a prepared statement that the group plans to respond by
that time.
