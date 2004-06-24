Nip/Tuck on a Roll

The second-season premiere of FX's Nip/Tuck Tuesday night lifted the network to No. 1 on cable in adults 18-49 for the night.

Nip/Tuck, a soapy and graphic drama about two ethically challenged plastic surgeons in Miami, hit its best marks ever with a 3.6 household rating, 3.8 million total viewers, 2.7 million viewers in adults 18-49 and 2.5 million viewers in adults 25-54.

Those numbers beat last season's average 3.5 household rating and 3.7 million total viewers. Tuesday night's episode was also presented commercial-free by XM Satellite Radio. As a lead-in, theatrical Something About Mary didn't help Nip/Tuck much, with a 1.5 household rating and 1.7 million total viewers.

